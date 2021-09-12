Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Head to Head Analysis

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Biosciences N/A -161.80% -68.18% Vanda Pharmaceuticals 12.55% 7.04% 6.01%

Risk and Volatility

Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million 42.63 -$74.81 million ($16.08) -0.52 Vanda Pharmaceuticals $248.17 million 3.63 $23.34 million $0.42 38.55

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Biosciences. Cogent Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cogent Biosciences and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.84%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.18%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Cogent Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. The company was founded by Charles Wilson and Dario Campana in March 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051. The company was founded by Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos and Argeris N. Karabelas in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

