Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Colfax by 531.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colfax by 605.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 1,455.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth $71,332,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

