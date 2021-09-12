Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.
Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.
In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Colfax by 531.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colfax by 605.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 1,455.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth $71,332,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Colfax
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
