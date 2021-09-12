Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Columbia Sportswear worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COLM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

COLM stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

