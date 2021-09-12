Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,690 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Comerica by 101.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,345.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $2,326,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in Comerica by 5.9% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 153,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. Stephens lowered their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

NYSE CMA opened at $72.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.15. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.