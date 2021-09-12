Commerce Bank Acquires 74 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after buying an additional 240,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $379.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.70, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $164.16 and a fifty-two week high of $387.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.54.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

