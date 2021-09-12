Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 48,459 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $434,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,673,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $150,273,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $142,448,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.