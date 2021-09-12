Commerce Bank Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

