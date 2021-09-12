Commerce Bank Has $942,000 Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $70.26 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

