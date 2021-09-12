Commerce Bank Purchases 285 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

