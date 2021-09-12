Commerce Bank Raises Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

