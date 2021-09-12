Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 49.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $342.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,516 shares of company stock valued at $75,900,110. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

