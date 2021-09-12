Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Okta by 88.0% in the second quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,499,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 31.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Okta by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Okta by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $253.98 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,531 shares of company stock valued at $52,605,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

