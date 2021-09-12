Commerce Bank Sells 177 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet stock opened at $296.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -644.39 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $210.24 and a 1-year high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.