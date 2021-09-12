Commerce Bank Sells 72 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.63.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $262.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.29 and its 200-day moving average is $303.00. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.