Commerce Bank Sells 930 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

NYSE APTV opened at $146.44 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

