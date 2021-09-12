Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.10. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

NYSE:CMC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 520,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,804. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 25.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

