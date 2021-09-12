Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.87.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $655.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.74 million. Research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

