Comparing Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Monster Beverage and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage 29.88% 25.97% 21.54% Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A

63.2% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monster Beverage and Zevia PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage $4.60 billion 11.03 $1.41 billion $2.37 40.47 Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Monster Beverage and Zevia PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage 0 2 12 0 2.86 Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67

Monster Beverage currently has a consensus price target of $105.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. Zevia PBC has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.12%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Monster Beverage.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Zevia PBC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. The Other segment comprises of certain products sold by its subsidiary, American Fruits and Flavors LLC to independent third-party customers. The company was founded on April 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

