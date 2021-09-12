Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 77,120 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 80,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 81,951 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.