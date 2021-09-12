Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

