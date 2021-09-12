ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $22,864.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00019928 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.18 or 0.00456181 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001150 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

