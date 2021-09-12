Contrasting Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) & Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Cardlytics alerts:

This table compares Cardlytics and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -41.88% -15.50% -8.92% Outbrain N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cardlytics and Outbrain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardlytics presently has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.85%. Given Cardlytics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Outbrain.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of Outbrain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and Outbrain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $186.89 million 16.12 -$55.42 million ($2.05) -44.48 Outbrain $767.14 million 1.20 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics.

Summary

Outbrain beats Cardlytics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Outbrain

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.