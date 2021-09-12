Contrasting STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) & CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get STORE Capital alerts:

75.8% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of STORE Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for STORE Capital and CoreSite Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 0 6 1 0 2.14 CoreSite Realty 2 4 3 0 2.11

STORE Capital presently has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.66%. CoreSite Realty has a consensus target price of $139.63, suggesting a potential downside of 5.52%. Given STORE Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STORE Capital is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STORE Capital and CoreSite Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $694.27 million 13.28 $212.61 million $1.83 18.62 CoreSite Realty $606.82 million 10.77 $79.31 million $5.31 27.83

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CoreSite Realty. STORE Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 31.39% 4.60% 2.56% CoreSite Realty 13.98% 143.10% 4.05%

Dividends

STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. STORE Capital pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CoreSite Realty pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. STORE Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

STORE Capital beats CoreSite Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J. Zieg, and Michael T. Bennett on May 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.