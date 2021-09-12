Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMMC. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The firm has a market cap of C$690.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$186,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,299,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,156,420.56. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,007.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.