Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of CSW.A stock opened at C$18.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.99. Corby Spirit and Wine has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$19.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
About Corby Spirit and Wine
Recommended Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.