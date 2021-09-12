Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CSW.A stock opened at C$18.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.99. Corby Spirit and Wine has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$19.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

