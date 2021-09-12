Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.18.

COUP stock opened at $247.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 175,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

