Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $325.00 at Piper Sandler

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.18.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $247.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $45,776.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at $662,049.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 52.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 676.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 45.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 69.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 175,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,536,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.