Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $2,260,655.04 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Chun Yu Wong sold 60,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,655.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chun Yu Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Chun Yu Wong sold 39,748 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,473,060.88.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chun Yu Wong sold 57,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $2,052,570.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth $297,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $45,002,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $4,500,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

