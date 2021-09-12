Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.43.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

