Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 3,485 Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZA. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.00. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.