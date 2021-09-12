Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 90.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Shares of COR stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

