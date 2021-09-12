Creative Planning Has $276,000 Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.15.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

