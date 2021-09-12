Creative Planning Has $282,000 Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 159,432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 188,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 40,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

