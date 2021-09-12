Creative Planning Has $290,000 Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127,733 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.