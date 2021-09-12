Creative Planning Has $297,000 Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NovoCure by 316.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter worth $55,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $131.82 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2,635.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average of $170.83.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

