Creative Planning Has $301,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $910,812 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

