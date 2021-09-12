Creative Planning Takes $320,000 Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 3,058.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 907,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,549,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 389.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after acquiring an additional 593,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in National Instruments by 160.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 787,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 484,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

