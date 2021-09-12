Credit Agricole S A Acquires 1,174 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Prologis were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD opened at $133.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

