Credit Agricole S A Acquires 410 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 189.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,847.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,965.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,716.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,562.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

