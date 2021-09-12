Credit Agricole S A Has $561,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $222.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

