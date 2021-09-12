Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in VMware were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $141.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.11. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

