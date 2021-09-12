Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $293.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

