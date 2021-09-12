Credit Agricole S A Purchases 4,821 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1,350.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $3,853,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

TMUS stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.