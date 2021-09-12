Credit Agricole S A Takes $171,000 Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 840,392 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

UCTT stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

