Credit Suisse Group Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $370.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $306.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Shares of DHR opened at $329.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a one year low of $201.44 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

