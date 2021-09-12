Credit Suisse Group Raises Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $27.50

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $27.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MLNK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.94.

MLNK stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of Project Angel Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

