Credit Suisse Group Trims The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $965.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $1,281.00 to $965.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $864.06.

Shares of SAM opened at $542.82 on Thursday. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $510.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $716.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $973.11.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,750. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 247.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boston Beer by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

