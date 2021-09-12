Critical Comparison: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of 890 5th Avenue Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cogent Communications and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $568.10 million 6.04 $6.22 million $0.76 94.67 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cogent Communications and 890 5th Avenue Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 1 4 0 2.80 890 5th Avenue Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus target price of $85.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.42%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 0.82% -11.90% 3.69% 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cogent Communications beats 890 5th Avenue Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About 890 5th Avenue Partners

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

