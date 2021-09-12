Critical Survey: Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) versus SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stagwell and SRAX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.53 -$228.97 million N/A N/A SRAX $14.65 million 9.37 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -6.55

SRAX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stagwell.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stagwell and SRAX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00

SRAX has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.58%. Given SRAX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SRAX is more favorable than Stagwell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of SRAX shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of SRAX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Stagwell has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRAX has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and SRAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72% SRAX -114.62% -67.89% -41.45%

Summary

Stagwell beats SRAX on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc. is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies. The BIGToken segment includes the sale of advertising campaigns and proprietary consumer data obtained through its BIGToken application. SRAX was founded by Christopher Miglino and Erin DeRuggiero in August 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

