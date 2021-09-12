Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COIHY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Croda International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592. Croda International has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.6606 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 46.02%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

